Updated 53-man roster and practice squad for Week 18
With the Jets making a few moves Saturday to open up roster space for a few practice squad players, let’s take a quick moment to check out the 53-man roster and practice squad heading into the final day of the season for the team against the Miami Dolphins.
Quarterback - 3
Joe Flacco
Zach Wilson
Mike White
White was ruled out Friday with fractured ribs but was not among the players placed on injured reserve Saturday. Flacco will start and Wilson will be the backup. Chris Streveler was not called up from the practice squad.
Running Back - 4
Zonovan Knight
Michael Carter
Ty Johnson
James Robinson
Wide Receiver - 6
Garrett Wilson
Corey Davis
Elijah Moore
Denzel Mims
Braxton Berrios
Irvin Charles
Charles was among the five players signed to the active roster Saturday for the season finale.
Tight End - 4
Tyler Conklin
C.J. Uzomah
Kenny Yeboah
Jeremy Ruckert
Don’t be surprised if Uzomah is inactive to give Ruckert some playing time.
Offensive Line - 8
Cedric Ogbuehi
Laken Tomlinson
Connor McGovern
Dan Feeney
Mike Remmers
Adam Pankey
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Eric Smith
The Jets called up Pankey and Smith just so they could have eight offensive linemen, especially with LDT questionable for Sunday. Duane Brown, George Fant and Nate Herbig were all placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Defensive Line - 11
John Franklin-Myers
Sheldon Rankins
Quinnen Williams
Carl Lawson
Jermaine Johnson
Solomon Thomas
Nathan Shepherd
Micheal Clemons
Bryce Huff
Vinny Curry
Bradlee Anae
Anae was another player called up from the practice squad for Sunday.
Linebacker - 5
Quincy Williams
C.J. Mosley
Kwon Alexander
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Jamien Sherwood
This group could look a lot different next season as the Jets will have plenty of decisions to make. Could this be the final time we see Mosley or Alexander as a Jet?
Cornerback - 5
Sauce Gardner
D.J. Reed
Michael Carter II
Justin Hardee
Bryce Hall
Safety - 4
Jordan Whitehead
Tony Adams
Ashtyn Davis
Will Parks
Parks was signed back to the active roster as the Jets placed Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve Saturday.
Specialists
K Greg Zuerlein
P Braden Mann
LS Thomas Hennessy
The Jets at least solved their kicker problems this season. As for the punter position…
Practice Squad
QB Chris Streveler
OT Sam Schlueter
WR Diontae Spencer
DT Maquiss Spencer
CB Jimmy Moreland
LB Chazz Surratt
OG Chris Glaser
WR Malik Taylor
CB Craig James
DT Tanzel Smart
For those wanting to see Streveler Sunday, unfortunately, that will not happen. He was not called up. It will be just Flacco and Wilson on Sunday,