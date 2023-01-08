Updated 53-man roster and practice squad for Week 18

Billy Riccette
·2 min read

With the Jets making a few moves Saturday to open up roster space for a few practice squad players, let’s take a quick moment to check out the 53-man roster and practice squad heading into the final day of the season for the team against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback - 3

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

  • Joe Flacco

  • Zach Wilson

  • Mike White

White was ruled out Friday with fractured ribs but was not among the players placed on injured reserve Saturday. Flacco will start and Wilson will be the backup. Chris Streveler was not called up from the practice squad.

Running Back - 4

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

  • Zonovan Knight

  • Michael Carter

  • Ty Johnson

  • James Robinson

Wide Receiver - 6

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

  • Garrett Wilson

  • Corey Davis

  • Elijah Moore

  • Denzel Mims

  • Braxton Berrios

  • Irvin Charles

Charles was among the five players signed to the active roster Saturday for the season finale.

Tight End - 4

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • Tyler Conklin

  • C.J. Uzomah

  • Kenny Yeboah

  • Jeremy Ruckert

Don’t be surprised if Uzomah is inactive to give Ruckert some playing time.

Offensive Line - 8

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

  • Cedric Ogbuehi

  • Laken Tomlinson

  • Connor McGovern

  • Dan Feeney

  • Mike Remmers

  • Adam Pankey

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

  • Eric Smith

The Jets called up Pankey and Smith just so they could have eight offensive linemen, especially with LDT questionable for Sunday. Duane Brown, George Fant and Nate Herbig were all placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Defensive Line - 11

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • John Franklin-Myers

  • Sheldon Rankins

  • Quinnen Williams

  • Carl Lawson

  • Jermaine Johnson

  • Solomon Thomas

  • Nathan Shepherd

  • Micheal Clemons

  • Bryce Huff

  • Vinny Curry

  • Bradlee Anae

Anae was another player called up from the practice squad for Sunday.

Linebacker - 5

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • Quincy Williams

  • C.J. Mosley

  • Kwon Alexander

  • Hamsah Nasirildeen

  • Jamien Sherwood

This group could look a lot different next season as the Jets will have plenty of decisions to make. Could this be the final time we see Mosley or Alexander as a Jet?

Cornerback - 5

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

  • Sauce Gardner

  • D.J. Reed

  • Michael Carter II

  • Justin Hardee

  • Bryce Hall

Safety - 4

  • Jordan Whitehead

  • Tony Adams

  • Ashtyn Davis

  • Will Parks

Parks was signed back to the active roster as the Jets placed Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve Saturday.

Specialists

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • K Greg Zuerlein

  • P Braden Mann

  • LS Thomas Hennessy

The Jets at least solved their kicker problems this season. As for the punter position…

Practice Squad

  • QB Chris Streveler

  • OT Sam Schlueter

  • WR Diontae Spencer

  • DT Maquiss Spencer

  • CB Jimmy Moreland

  • LB Chazz Surratt

  • OG Chris Glaser

  • WR Malik Taylor

  • CB Craig James

  • DT Tanzel Smart

For those wanting to see Streveler Sunday, unfortunately, that will not happen. He was not called up. It will be just Flacco and Wilson on Sunday,

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories