Updated 53-man roster and practice squad for Week 18

With the Jets making a few moves Saturday to open up roster space for a few practice squad players, let’s take a quick moment to check out the 53-man roster and practice squad heading into the final day of the season for the team against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback - 3

Joe Flacco

Zach Wilson

Mike White

White was ruled out Friday with fractured ribs but was not among the players placed on injured reserve Saturday. Flacco will start and Wilson will be the backup. Chris Streveler was not called up from the practice squad.

Running Back - 4

Zonovan Knight

Michael Carter

Ty Johnson

James Robinson

Wide Receiver - 6

Garrett Wilson

Corey Davis

Elijah Moore

Denzel Mims

Braxton Berrios

Irvin Charles

Charles was among the five players signed to the active roster Saturday for the season finale.

Tight End - 4

Tyler Conklin

C.J. Uzomah

Kenny Yeboah

Jeremy Ruckert

Don’t be surprised if Uzomah is inactive to give Ruckert some playing time.

Offensive Line - 8

Cedric Ogbuehi

Laken Tomlinson

Connor McGovern

Dan Feeney

Mike Remmers

Adam Pankey

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Eric Smith

The Jets called up Pankey and Smith just so they could have eight offensive linemen, especially with LDT questionable for Sunday. Duane Brown, George Fant and Nate Herbig were all placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Defensive Line - 11

John Franklin-Myers

Sheldon Rankins

Quinnen Williams

Carl Lawson

Jermaine Johnson

Solomon Thomas

Nathan Shepherd

Micheal Clemons

Bryce Huff

Vinny Curry

Bradlee Anae

Anae was another player called up from the practice squad for Sunday.

Linebacker - 5

Quincy Williams

C.J. Mosley

Kwon Alexander

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Jamien Sherwood

This group could look a lot different next season as the Jets will have plenty of decisions to make. Could this be the final time we see Mosley or Alexander as a Jet?

Cornerback - 5

Sauce Gardner

D.J. Reed

Michael Carter II

Justin Hardee

Bryce Hall

Safety - 4

Jordan Whitehead

Tony Adams

Ashtyn Davis

Will Parks

Parks was signed back to the active roster as the Jets placed Lamarcus Joyner on injured reserve Saturday.

Specialists

K Greg Zuerlein

P Braden Mann

LS Thomas Hennessy

The Jets at least solved their kicker problems this season. As for the punter position…

Practice Squad

QB Chris Streveler

OT Sam Schlueter

WR Diontae Spencer

DT Maquiss Spencer

CB Jimmy Moreland

LB Chazz Surratt

OG Chris Glaser

WR Malik Taylor

CB Craig James

DT Tanzel Smart

For those wanting to see Streveler Sunday, unfortunately, that will not happen. He was not called up. It will be just Flacco and Wilson on Sunday,

