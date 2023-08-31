Updated 53-man roster for Cardinals after waiver claims

Jess Root
·2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals had their 53-man roster set with 52 players after final cuts. After that, they acquired six players via waiver claims, changing the roster a bit.

What does the roster now look like after the moves?

We run down the players below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

 

Quarterback

Josh Dobbs, Clayton Tune

Nothing changed here. Jeff Driskel has been added to the practice squad.

Running back

James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado

Demercado now is the only undrafted rookie to make the team after three were on the initial active roster.

Nothing changed in this room.

Wide receiver

Hollywood Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch

After undrafted rookie Daniel Arias initially made the team, he was cut to make room for the waiver additions.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins

Higgons was one of the waiver claims and replaces undrafted rookie Blake Whiteheart.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum, Dennis Daley, Trystan Colon, Keith Ismael, Ilm Manning

They went from eight to 10 on the O-line with Marquis Hayes getting cut.

Defensive line

L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills

Ben Stille made the roster initially but was one of the five cuts the Cardinals made.

Outside linebacker

Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa

Nothing changed here.

Inside linebacker

Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Krys Barnes, Zeke Turner, Owen Pappoe

Nothing changed here.

Cornerback

Marco Wilson, Kei’Trel Clark, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Kris Boyd, Starling Thomas

Thomas was one of the Cardinals’ waiver claims.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace

Wallace replaces Jovante Moffat, who initially made the roster.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney

Still no long snapper on the active roster but Aaron Brewer appears to been signed to the practice squad for now.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire