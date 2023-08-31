Updated 53-man roster for Cardinals after waiver claims
The Arizona Cardinals had their 53-man roster set with 52 players after final cuts. After that, they acquired six players via waiver claims, changing the roster a bit.
What does the roster now look like after the moves?
We run down the players below.
Quarterback
Josh Dobbs, Clayton Tune
Nothing changed here. Jeff Driskel has been added to the practice squad.
Running back
James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado
Demercado now is the only undrafted rookie to make the team after three were on the initial active roster.
Nothing changed in this room.
Wide receiver
Hollywood Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch
After undrafted rookie Daniel Arias initially made the team, he was cut to make room for the waiver additions.
Tight end
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins
Higgons was one of the waiver claims and replaces undrafted rookie Blake Whiteheart.
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum, Dennis Daley, Trystan Colon, Keith Ismael, Ilm Manning
They went from eight to 10 on the O-line with Marquis Hayes getting cut.
Defensive line
L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Dante Stills
Ben Stille made the roster initially but was one of the five cuts the Cardinals made.
Outside linebacker
Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa
Nothing changed here.
Inside linebacker
Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Krys Barnes, Zeke Turner, Owen Pappoe
Nothing changed here.
Cornerback
Marco Wilson, Kei’Trel Clark, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Kris Boyd, Starling Thomas
Thomas was one of the Cardinals’ waiver claims.
Safety
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, K’Von Wallace
Wallace replaces Jovante Moffat, who initially made the roster.
Specialists
Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney
Still no long snapper on the active roster but Aaron Brewer appears to been signed to the practice squad for now.