Updated 53-man roster for Cardinals after waiver claims

The Arizona Cardinals had their 53-man roster set with 52 players after final cuts. After that, they acquired six players via waiver claims, changing the roster a bit.

What does the roster now look like after the moves?

We run down the players below.

Quarterback

Nothing changed here. Jeff Driskel has been added to the practice squad.

Running back

Demercado now is the only undrafted rookie to make the team after three were on the initial active roster.

Nothing changed in this room.

Wide receiver

After undrafted rookie Daniel Arias initially made the team, he was cut to make room for the waiver additions.

Tight end

Higgons was one of the waiver claims and replaces undrafted rookie Blake Whiteheart.

Offensive line

They went from eight to 10 on the O-line with Marquis Hayes getting cut.

Defensive line

Ben Stille made the roster initially but was one of the five cuts the Cardinals made.

Outside linebacker

Nothing changed here.

Inside linebacker

Nothing changed here.

Cornerback

Thomas was one of the Cardinals’ waiver claims.

Safety

Wallace replaces Jovante Moffat, who initially made the roster.

Specialists

Still no long snapper on the active roster but Aaron Brewer appears to been signed to the practice squad for now.

