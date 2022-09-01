Updated 49ers roster after additions, other moves
The 49ers’ initial 53-man roster got a shakeup Wednesday when they announced a couple roster moves.
First, they claimed offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers, and added him to the roster by waiving running back Trey Sermon. The club also placed linebacker Curtis Robinson and free safety Jimmie Ward on injured reserve, then signed defensive end Jordan Willis along with tight end Tyler Kroft.
The Sermon release came as a bit of a surprise since general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan had both praised the 2021 third-round pick in the days leading up to final cuts.
Ward and Robinson were both expected to go on IR, and the 49ers agreed to bring back Kroft and Willis shortly after releasing both players at final cuts. Their veteran status didn’t subject them to waivers.
Here’s a rundown of the new 53-man roster that San Francisco will likely carry into Week 1 and their practice squad options at each position:
Quarterback (3)
Trey Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo
Brock Purdy
Practice squad: None
Running back (4)
Elijah Mitchell
Jeff Wilson Jr.
Tyrion Davis-Price
Jordan Mason
Practice squad: None
Fullback (1)
Kyle Juszczyk
Practice squad: None
Wide receiver (5)
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray
Practice squad: Tay Martin, Willie Snead IV, Malik Turner
Tight end (4)
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
Tyler Kroft
Practice squad: None
Offensive line (10)
Trent Williams
Mike McGlinchey
Colton McKivitz
Jake Brendel
Daniel Brunskill
Aaron Banks
Jaylon Moore
Spencer Burford
Nick Zakelj
Blake Hance
Practice squad: Alfredo Gutierrez, Jason Poe, Keaton Sutherland
Defensive line (10)
Nick Bosa
Samson Ebukam
Drake Jackson
Charles Omenihu
Arik Armstead
Javon Kinlaw
Kevin Givens
Kerry Hyder
Hassan Ridgeway
Jordan Willis
Practice squad: Alex Barrett, Akeem Spence, Kemoko Turay
Linebacker (5)
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Azeez Al-Shaair
Oren Burks
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Practice squad: Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Cornerback (5)
Charvarius Ward
Emmanuel Moseley
Ambry Thomas
Samuel Womack
Deommodore Lenoir
Practice squad: Qwuantrezz Knight
Safety (4)
Jimmie Ward
Tarvarius Moore
Talanoa Hufanga
George Odum
Practice squad: Tashaun Gipson, Tayler Hawkins
Specialists (3)
K Robbie Gould
P Mitch Wishnowsky
LS Taybor Pepper