Updated 49ers roster after additions, other moves

The 49ers’ initial 53-man roster got a shakeup Wednesday when they announced a couple roster moves.

First, they claimed offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers, and added him to the roster by waiving running back Trey Sermon. The club also placed linebacker Curtis Robinson and free safety Jimmie Ward on injured reserve, then signed defensive end Jordan Willis along with tight end Tyler Kroft.

The Sermon release came as a bit of a surprise since general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan had both praised the 2021 third-round pick in the days leading up to final cuts.

Ward and Robinson were both expected to go on IR, and the 49ers agreed to bring back Kroft and Willis shortly after releasing both players at final cuts. Their veteran status didn’t subject them to waivers.

Here’s a rundown of the new 53-man roster that San Francisco will likely carry into Week 1 and their practice squad options at each position:

Quarterback (3)

Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo

Brock Purdy

Practice squad: None

Running back (4)

Elijah Mitchell

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Tyrion Davis-Price

Jordan Mason

Practice squad: None

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

Practice squad: None

Wide receiver (5)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

Practice squad: Tay Martin, Willie Snead IV, Malik Turner

Tight end (4)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Tyler Kroft

Practice squad: None

Offensive line (10)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Colton McKivitz

Jake Brendel

Daniel Brunskill

Aaron Banks

Jaylon Moore

Spencer Burford

Nick Zakelj

Blake Hance

Practice squad: Alfredo Gutierrez, Jason Poe, Keaton Sutherland

Defensive line (10)

Nick Bosa

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson

Charles Omenihu

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Kevin Givens

Kerry Hyder

Hassan Ridgeway

Jordan Willis

Practice squad: Alex Barrett, Akeem Spence, Kemoko Turay

Linebacker (5)

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Azeez Al-Shaair

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles



Practice squad: Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Cornerback (5)

Charvarius Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas

Samuel Womack

Deommodore Lenoir

Practice squad: Qwuantrezz Knight

Safety (4)

Jimmie Ward

Tarvarius Moore

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum

Practice squad: Tashaun Gipson, Tayler Hawkins

Specialists (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

