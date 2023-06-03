Updated 49ers offseason workout dates after cancelled practices

The 49ers on Friday announced the elimination of their final week of voluntary offseason practices. Removing those sessions from the calendar allowed the team to move their mandatory minicamp up one week.

San Francisco originally announced its three-day mandatory minicamp would take place June 13-15. Now with the final week of OTAs cancelled, mandatory minicamp will move up to begin June 6, with practices scheduled for June 6 and June 7.

It’ll be the final offseason tune up for the club before they return for training camp. Dates for camp have not been announced, though that typically begins in late July.

