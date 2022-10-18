Updated 49ers injury news after Week 6

Kyle Shanahan on Monday expanded on some of the postgame injury updates from Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

While a list of seven players dealing with ailments from the game isn’t necessarily good news, it sounds like the 49ers at least for now avoided any long-term injuries.

Shanahan was also optimistic about the possible returns of DE Nick Bosa and LT Trent Williams. He hinted Sunday that they could be back for Week 7, and he indicated Monday in a conference call with reporters that both had a better chance to go in Week 7 than they did in Week 6.

“A lot better than last week,” Shanahan said of their chances to play Sunday. “I’m really hoping for it and I think there’s a decent chance.”

He was less bullish on DT Arik Armstead coming back for the Chiefs game.

“Yeah, it’s a huge loss for us right now. Same with [DT] Javon [Kinlaw] and not having him in there either,” Shanahan said. “I’d be very surprised if he’s back this week, but hopefully he’ll have a chance. Maybe L.A., if not, hopefully then we’ll have Bye Week, which gives him another week and hopefully we’ll get him back by then, but we’re still not sure right now.”

Here are his updates from Sunday’s game:

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Ward left Sunday’s game at halftime because of a groin issue that held him out for the entire second half. Shanahan said Ward is day-to-day and he’s hopeful the veteran corner will be able to suit up Sunday vs. his former team.

RT Mike McGlinchey (calf)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The calf issue that landed McGlinchey on the sideline for the second half Sunday was classified as a contusion by Shanahan. McGlinchey is also day-to-day and there’s hope he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs. San Francisco could certainly use their starting RT along an offensive line that’s dealt with continuity problems all year.

SS Talanoa Hufanga (concussion)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Hufanga left Sunday’s game early to get checked out for a concussion. He cleared protocol during the game and immediately after the game. There’s another check the day after the game as part of the NFL’s protocol, and Hufanga exhibited symptoms during that evaluation. He’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol and must cleared by Sunday to be able to play.

Story continues

TE Charlie Woerner (shoulder)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unclear when Woerner suffered his shoulder injury, but Shanahan said he’s day-to-day with an AC sprain. The 49ers’ other TE Ross Dwelley played zero offensive snaps despite the injury.

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

An Achilles issue bothered Ebukam leading into Sunday and had him on and off the sideline throughout the contest. Shanahan said he’s day-to-day for Week 7.

DE Drake Jackson (knee)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s unclear when Jackson sustained the knee sprain that has the rookie defensive end labeled as – wait for it – day-to-day by Shanahan. He limped off the field in the first quarter, but came back to play the rest of the game.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Flannigan-Fowles was hurt on the Falcons’ final offensive possession of the game. Shanahan said the issue was knee tendonitis and it’s not expected to force the linebacker to miss any time.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire