Updated 49ers draft picks after Mike McDaniel hired by Dolphins

The 49ers’ list of 2022 draft picks got an update when the Miami Dolphins hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their new head coach. McDaniel, who is multiracial, landed the 49ers two compensatory third-round picks under Resolution JC-2A that awards teams compensatory third-round selections for developing minority head coaches and general managers.

San Francisco landed a 2021 third-round compensatory pick when their former vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew was hired as Washington’s general manager. They also got third-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh getting hired as the Jets head coach. The comp. picks for McDaniel will also convey in 2022 and 2023.

Here’s an updated list of the 49ers’ 2022 NFL draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 29 (traded to Miami)

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 3, Compensatory A (traded to Miami)

Round 3, Compensatory B

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 185 (via Denver)

Round 6, Pick 206 (traded to New York Jets)

Round 7, Pick 248 (traded to Denver)



Their Round 1 pick and the first of their two Round 3 compensatory picks were dealt to Miami in the trade up to No. 3 overall in last year’s draft.

Their own sixth-round selection will actually go to Houston, but it was initially traded by San Francisco to the Jets in the trade to acquire defensive end Jordan Willis during the 2020 season.

The 49ers gained an additional sixth-round pick from the Broncos in the trade that sent linebacker Jonas Griffith to Denver. San Francisco shipped out their seventh-round pick in that deal as well.

An interesting addition will come when Jimmy Garoppolo is eventually traded. That may put another Day 2 pick in their war chest, giving them some maneuverability if they want to try and get up into the first round.

