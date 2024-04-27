Updated 49ers Day 3 draft picks after pair of Day 2 trades

The 49ers got active on Day 2 of the NFL draft with one trade in each round.

In the second round San Francisco slid down one spot in a swap with the Chiefs that also included a swap of Day 3 picks. Then in the third round the 49ers got aggressive and traded up to No. 86 in a deal with the Eagles that included the 49ers’ third-round pick and a fourth-round choice.

After the dust settled, here’s where San Francisco stands with its picks heading into Day 3, which features Rounds 4-7:

Round 1, Pick 31: WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Round 2, Pick 64: CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Round 3, Pick 86: OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Round 4, Pick 124 (via DAL)

Round 4, Pick 135

Round 5, Pick 173 (via KC)

Round 5, Pick 176 (Compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 215 (Compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 251 (Compensatory)

The 49ers have checked their major needs in the draft with some offensive line help, secondary help and wide receiver depth. There’s still plenty of work to do at running back, tight end and on the defensive line. More offensive line help wouldn’t hurt either.

Day 3 of the draft should be fun for the 49ers. They hold six picks, but it’s hard to imagine they use them all so some more trades could be in the works.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire