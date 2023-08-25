Updated 49ers 2024 draft picks after Trey Lance trade

The 49ers on Friday added another pick to their already large stockpile of 2024 NFL draft selections when they acquired a fourth-round choice from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for quarterback Trey Lance.

San Francisco already had all but one of its own picks, a fifth-rounder dealt to Carolina in the Christian McCaffrey trade. They’re also projected to lead the league in compensatory picks.

Here’s an updated look at the 49ers’ projected 2024 draft picks after the Lance trade:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (Compensatory)

Round 3 (Compensatory)

Round 4

Round 4 (via Dallas)

Round 5 (Compensatory)

Round 5 (Compensatory)

Round 6

Round 6 (Compensatory)

Round 7

The 49ers are now slated to have 12 picks in next year’s draft, which will be valuable for maneuvering around the board. It will also give them plenty of opportunities to add quality, cost-controlled talent to an expensive roster.

Hitting on draft picks will be key to the 49ers extending their Super Bowl window, and now they’ll have ample opportunities to do that next year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire