Updated 49ers 2023 NFL draft picks after Jeff Wilson Jr. trade

The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

While they didn’t directly recoup any of the draft capital they lost in the Christian McCaffrey trade, they added another selection in 2023 to give them six picks in next year’s draft. That’s even before the NFL’s comp pick formula is factored in.

Here’s where the 49ers sit as of their Week 9 bye:

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 5

Round 5 (via MIA)

Round 7

Round 7 (via DEN)

Along with the fifth from Miami, San Francisco snagged a seventh-round choice from the Broncos when they traded linebacker Jonas Griffith to Denver.

There are a handful of additional comp picks that could come in as well. NFL.com projects them to receive another fifth and another seventh via the comp pick formula. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is also one of the top coaching candidates on the market and would net the 49ers third-round comp picks in 2023 and 2024 if he’s hired as a head coach this offseason.

San Francisco could conceivably go into next year’s draft with upwards of nine picks, which gives them plenty of room to maneuver up the board to make up for some of the capital they’ve lost in trades over the last couple years.

Related

49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire