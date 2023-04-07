Updated 2025 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols’ Shamar Arnoux commitment

Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.

He committed to the Vols over Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Michigan and Texas A&M.

Arnoux is the first 2025 commitment for the Vols.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Arnoux is the No. 190 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 23 cornerback and the No. 20 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

Following Arnoux’s commitment, Vols Wire looks at updated 2025 team recruiting rankings from On3 Sports. Updated 2025 On3 Sports industry ranking football team recruiting rankings are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total commitments: 4

Average rating: 93.26

Average NIL: $65K

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total commitments: 2

Average rating: 93.77

Average NIL: $121K

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 2

Average rating: 89.83

Average NIL: $45K

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total commitments: 1

Average rating: 92.18

Average NIL: $103K

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 1

Average rating: 90.58

Average NIL: $62K

For more on Oklahoma visit Sooners Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Total commitments: 1

Average rating: 90.44

Average NIL: $37K

No. 3 cornerback in Georgia gives Vols first 2025 commitment

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total commitments: 1

Average rating: 89.19

Average NIL: $40K

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire