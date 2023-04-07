Updated 2025 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols’ Shamar Arnoux commitment
Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday.
He committed to the Vols over Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Michigan and Texas A&M.
Arnoux is the first 2025 commitment for the Vols.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Arnoux is the No. 190 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 23 cornerback and the No. 20 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.
Following Arnoux’s commitment, Vols Wire looks at updated 2025 team recruiting rankings from On3 Sports. Updated 2025 On3 Sports industry ranking football team recruiting rankings are listed below.
Georgia
Total commitments: 4
Average rating: 93.26
Average NIL: $65K
Alabama
Total commitments: 2
Average rating: 93.77
Average NIL: $121K
LSU
Total commitments: 2
Average rating: 89.83
Average NIL: $45K
Florida
Total commitments: 1
Average rating: 92.18
Average NIL: $103K
Oklahoma
Total commitments: 1
Average rating: 90.58
Average NIL: $62K
Tennessee
Total commitments: 1
Average rating: 90.44
Average NIL: $37K
Auburn
Total commitments: 1
Average rating: 89.19
Average NIL: $40K
