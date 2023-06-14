Updated 2024 Pac-12 recruiting class rankings following Colorado’s latest commitments

Thanks in part to a successful weekend of recruits visiting Boulder, the Buffaloes’ 2024 class subsequently grew from five commits to eight with two offensive skill players and a DL announcing their pledges.

Nationwide, Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class is now ranked No. 30 (247Sports) — four spots ahead of Nebraska, in case you were wondering. Head coach Deion Sanders also currently owns one of the deeper 2024 classes in the Pac-12 on the heels of a 2023 group that ranked No. 5 in the conference.

Including USC and UCLA, which will both be playing Big Ten football come 2024, below is an updated ranking of the Pac-12’s 2024 recruiting classes, according to 247Sports:

Washington State — 22.86 points

Number of commits: 4

Highest-rated: Three-star DL Hyrum-Benjamin Moors

Half of Washington State’s 2024 commits are unranked recruits but fortunately for the Cougars, it’s still early.

Washington — 36.96

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer, left, shakes hands with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mike Sanford following a 54-7 Washington victory at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commits: 2

Highest-rated: Four-star IOL Paki Finau

While the Huskies are loaded entering this fall, they’ve secured just two class of commitments.

Cal — 46.95

Number of commits: 4

Highest-rated: Three-star S Brooklyn Cheek

Hot seat head coach Justin Wilcox needs to find some success this upcoming season while building his 2024 recruiting class.

Utah — 71.74

Number of commits: 4

Highest-rated: Four-star QB Isaac Wilson

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs secured their QB of the future in Wilson.

Number of commits: 5

Highest-rated: Three-star WR Malachi Durant

All five of the Beavers’ 2024 commits are three-stars.

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Christian Young (5) and the rest of his teammates walkout of the tunnel before facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commits: 6

Highest-rated: Four-star RB Jordan Washington

Kenny Dillingham’s 2024 class is in decent shape as of mid-June.

Arizona State — 100.20

Number of commits: 9

Highest-rated: Three-star WR Elijah Baesa

Arizona State’s 2024 class has some depth, but the Sun Devils are still looking for their first four-star.

UCLA — 101.65

Number of commits: 6

Highest-rated: Three-star OT Mark Schroller

Schroller and the rest of UCLA’s 2024 class will begin their college careers in the Big Ten.

Colorado — 144.11

Number of commits: 8

Highest-rated: Four-star ATH Aaron Butler

Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, four-star WR Zycarl Lewis and three-star RB Micah Welch are the latest to join Colorado’s 2024 class.

USC — 187.64

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commits: 10

Highest-rated: Four-star WR Xavier Jordan

Like UCLA’s Schroller, the Buffs won’t have to worry about Jordan as the Trojans will also be in the Big Ten come 2024.

Stanford — 192.99

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Number of commits: 18

Highest-rated: Four-star EDGE Dylan Stephenson

Surprisingly, Stanford and new head coach Troy Taylor own the Pac-12’s second-best 2024 recruiting class.

Oregon — 231.85

Number of commits: 16

Highest-rated: Four-star CB Ify Obidegwu

No surprise here, the Ducks and their 11 four-stars lead the Pac-12.

