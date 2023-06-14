Updated 2024 Pac-12 recruiting class rankings following Colorado’s latest commitments
Thanks in part to a successful weekend of recruits visiting Boulder, the Buffaloes’ 2024 class subsequently grew from five commits to eight with two offensive skill players and a DL announcing their pledges.
Nationwide, Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class is now ranked No. 30 (247Sports) — four spots ahead of Nebraska, in case you were wondering. Head coach Deion Sanders also currently owns one of the deeper 2024 classes in the Pac-12 on the heels of a 2023 group that ranked No. 5 in the conference.
Including USC and UCLA, which will both be playing Big Ten football come 2024, below is an updated ranking of the Pac-12’s 2024 recruiting classes, according to 247Sports:
Washington State — 22.86 points
Number of commits: 4
Highest-rated: Three-star DL Hyrum-Benjamin Moors
Half of Washington State’s 2024 commits are unranked recruits but fortunately for the Cougars, it’s still early.
Washington — 36.96
Number of commits: 2
Highest-rated: Four-star IOL Paki Finau
While the Huskies are loaded entering this fall, they’ve secured just two class of commitments.
Cal — 46.95
Number of commits: 4
Highest-rated: Three-star S Brooklyn Cheek
Hot seat head coach Justin Wilcox needs to find some success this upcoming season while building his 2024 recruiting class.
Utah — 71.74
Number of commits: 4
Highest-rated: Four-star QB Isaac Wilson
The back-to-back Pac-12 champs secured their QB of the future in Wilson.
Oregon State — 76.14
Number of commits: 5
Highest-rated: Three-star WR Malachi Durant
All five of the Beavers’ 2024 commits are three-stars.
Arizona — 81.18
Number of commits: 6
Highest-rated: Four-star RB Jordan Washington
Kenny Dillingham’s 2024 class is in decent shape as of mid-June.
Arizona State — 100.20
Number of commits: 9
Highest-rated: Three-star WR Elijah Baesa
Arizona State’s 2024 class has some depth, but the Sun Devils are still looking for their first four-star.
UCLA — 101.65
Number of commits: 6
Highest-rated: Three-star OT Mark Schroller
Schroller and the rest of UCLA’s 2024 class will begin their college careers in the Big Ten.
Colorado — 144.11
Number of commits: 8
Highest-rated: Four-star ATH Aaron Butler
Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain, four-star WR Zycarl Lewis and three-star RB Micah Welch are the latest to join Colorado’s 2024 class.
USC — 187.64
Number of commits: 10
Highest-rated: Four-star WR Xavier Jordan
Like UCLA’s Schroller, the Buffs won’t have to worry about Jordan as the Trojans will also be in the Big Ten come 2024.
Stanford — 192.99
Number of commits: 18
Highest-rated: Four-star EDGE Dylan Stephenson
Surprisingly, Stanford and new head coach Troy Taylor own the Pac-12’s second-best 2024 recruiting class.
Oregon — 231.85
Number of commits: 16
Highest-rated: Four-star CB Ify Obidegwu
No surprise here, the Ducks and their 11 four-stars lead the Pac-12.