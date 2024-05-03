Updated 2024 Kentucky Derby odds: Fierceness 5-2 favorite as betting opens Friday

The 150th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for a post time of 6:57 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and official betting on the race began Friday morning.

Florida Derby winner Fierceness was established as the favorite in the morning line odds, but Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone was not far behind by the time betting opened Friday. Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and UAE Derby winner Forever Young are among the other horses popular with early Derby bettors.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be shown live Saturday on NBC, with coverage beginning on USA at noon and shifting to NBC at 2:30 p.m.

(This story will be updated regularly with the latest Derby odds.)

Updated 2024 Kentucky Derby odds

1. Dornoch — 21-1

2. Sierra Leone — 9-2

3. Mystik Dan — 16-1

4. Catching Freedom — 8-1

5. Catalytic — 36-1

6. Just Steel — 26-1

7. Honor Marie — 12-1

8. Just a Touch — 12-1

10. T O Password — 52-1

11. Forever Young — 7-1

12. Track Phantom — 41-1

13. West Saratoga — 30-1

14. Endlessly — 45-1

15. Domestic Product — 31-1

16. Grand Mo the First — 48-1

17. Fierceness — 5-2

18. Stronghold — 32-1

19. Resilience — 27-1

20. Society Man — 53-1

21. Epic Ride — 53-1

Note: No. 9 Encino has been scratched from the Derby.

See the chart below for jockey and trainer information, along with each Derby contender’s morning-line odds before the betting began.

Fierceness was established as the morning-line odds favorite at 5-2.

