Updated 2024 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters

May 21—Below are the updated rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Saturday, May 25, inside Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).

EAST BOYS

Brayden Tatum Allen

Easton Ledo Allen

Lance Johnson Allen

Jordyn Litson Asher

Gary Raney Byng

Camby Poorbuffalo Byng

Ryfle Gold Coalgate

Logan Hulbutta Vanoss

Layne Thrower Vanoss

Head Coach:Greg Mills, Allen

WEST BOYS

George Maddox Ada

Devon MacCollister Ada

Carter Colombe Ada

Izaia King Holdenville

Jace McCoy Holdenville

Sam Brown Latta

Kaden Darnell Roff

Ashton Bierce Stonewall

Jamison Carrington Stonewall

Garrett Gambrell Stonewall

Head Coach:Cody Nall, Ada

WEST GIRLS

Madi McFarland Holdenville

Ryleigh Hill Holdenville

Kate Williams Latta

Shelbey Ensey Roff

Brianna Bess Roff

Faith Ross Stonewall

Grace Wright Stratford

Launa Raymo Stratford

Rasey Runyan Sulphur

Kinzi Adkison Sulphur

Head Coach:Whitney Robertson, Roff

EAST GIRLS

Makaviya Nelson Ada

Ava Laden Allen

Ryleigh Reeser Asher

Payton Leba Asher

Alona Cooper Byng

Brylee Baird Byng

Cadence Carlos Byng

Avery Ellis Vanoss

Eryn Khoury Vanoss

Head Coach:Luke Clark, Byng.