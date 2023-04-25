Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets

The New York Jets finally pulling off a trade for legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday has shaken up Thursday’s 2023 NFL draft order.

It changed the order of the two teams that pick before and after the New England Patriots, who are currently sitting at No. 14 on the draft board. That could be a big deal in terms of needs and the players that could potentially fall to New England.

The Jets swapped their No. 13 pick for the Green Bay Packers’ No. 15 pick, along with sending a second-round pick (No. 42), sixth-round pick (No. 207) and conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay. A 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) was also sent to the Jets in the deal for Rodgers.

Things could get interesting if the Packers are looking to add another receiver, which is a position the Patriots might also be looking to address early. Would they go after Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Boston College’s Zay Flowers to complement Christian Watson? It’s something to keep an eye on heading into Thursday.

Here’s the updated draft order following Monday’s trade:

Carolina Panthers (from CHI)

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears (from CAR)

Philadelphia Eagles (NO)

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans (CLE)

Green Bay Packers (NYJ)

New England Patriots

New York Jets (GB)

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints (SF)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire