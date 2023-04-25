Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets
The New York Jets finally pulling off a trade for legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday has shaken up Thursday’s 2023 NFL draft order.
It changed the order of the two teams that pick before and after the New England Patriots, who are currently sitting at No. 14 on the draft board. That could be a big deal in terms of needs and the players that could potentially fall to New England.
The Jets swapped their No. 13 pick for the Green Bay Packers’ No. 15 pick, along with sending a second-round pick (No. 42), sixth-round pick (No. 207) and conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay. A 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) was also sent to the Jets in the deal for Rodgers.
Things could get interesting if the Packers are looking to add another receiver, which is a position the Patriots might also be looking to address early. Would they go after Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Boston College’s Zay Flowers to complement Christian Watson? It’s something to keep an eye on heading into Thursday.
Here’s the updated draft order following Monday’s trade:
Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Chicago Bears (from CAR)
Philadelphia Eagles (NO)
Houston Texans (CLE)
Green Bay Packers (NYJ)
New England Patriots
New York Jets (GB)
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints (SF)
Philadelphia Eagles
