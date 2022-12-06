Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 13

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just five weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.

Fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively. Meanwhile, fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited about what’s shaping up to be a top-3 selection for their teams.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon:

Houston Texans

Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

Washignton Commanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

Note: The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick

Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

