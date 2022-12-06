Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 13
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books, which featured another thrilling slate of action. With just five weeks left in the regular season, the draft order is starting to become clear for some teams, but there’s still plenty of shakeup.
Fans of the Broncos and Rams aren’t sitting pretty as they’ve already dealt their 2023 first-round selections to the Seahawks and Lions, respectively. Meanwhile, fans of the Texans and Bears should be excited about what’s shaping up to be a top-3 selection for their teams.
Here’s a look at the current draft order, after Week 13, courtesy of Tankathon:
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
Washignton Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
Note: The Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick
Denver Broncos (via San Francisco 49ers)
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
