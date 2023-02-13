Updated 2023 NFL draft order after Super Bowl LVII

Welcome to the 2023 offseason!

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs captured their second Lombardi Trophy in the last four seasons—topping the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in a classic Super Bowl LVII clash. But that confetti won’t last forever, because it’s almost time we start looking ahead to the new league year.

And a big part of that new year comes on April 27, when the 2023 NFL draft (hosted by Kansas City, no less) commences. So, let’s take a look at the now solidified order . . .

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)

3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

5. Seattle Seahawks; via Denver Broncos (5-12)

6. Detroit Lions; via Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

10. Philadelphia Eagles; via New Orleans Saints (7-10)

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

12. Houston Texans; via Cleveland Browns (7-10)

13. New York Jets (7-10)

14. New England Patriots (8-9)

15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

18. Detroit Lions (9-8)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Miami Dolphins (9-8) (Forfeited)

21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

23. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

25. New York Giants (9-7-1)

26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

28. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

29. Denver Broncos; via San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

More Latest Panthers News!

Report: Panthers may emerge as landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr Panthers to interview Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown for OC job What new Panthers QB coach Josh McCown thinks of Bryce Young

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire