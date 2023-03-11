Updated 2023 NFL Draft order after Bears-Panthers blockbuster
Updated NFL draft order after Bears-Panthers blockbuster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Carolina Panthers are on the clock!
This year's NFL draft is over a month away, but we have seen our first blockbuster trade of the season. The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded the coveted No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore, first reported by Ian Rapoport and compensation confirmed by Adam Schefter.
The Bears, who are sticking with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback, will now move down to No. 9 for their first pick in this year’s draft. Chicago still remains in the top ten draft order and can draft a game-changing player for their team.
Here’s a look at the full NFL draft order for the first round:
1. Carolina Panthers* (from Chicago)
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
9. Chicago Bears* (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. New York Jets
18. Detroit Lions
20. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
The Miami Dolphins forfeited the 21st pick in this year's NFL draft