Updated 2023 NFL draft needs: AFC East

With just under three weeks until the 2023 NFL draft, it is time to update our team needs for all 32 teams. The bulk of free agency is done and most teams have put the final touches on their draft boards. Will your favorite team hit big in the draft?

First up we have the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills

Based on free-agent losses, an inside linebacker is near the top of the list but when you have a quarterback like Josh Allen you can never add enough weapons for him on offense. Buffalo also needs help at cornerback and along the interior offensive line.

1 – Wide receiver

2 – Inside linebacker

3 – Cornerback

4 – Interior offensive line

5 – Running back

Miami Dolphins

Miami is a team on the cusp of greatness and has some tremendous pieces in place on both sides of the ball. But in this draft, the top positions they should target are tight end and running back on offense to help quarterback Tua Tagovailo and on defense upgrades at linebacker across the board.

1 – Running back

2 – EDGE

3 – Tight end

4 – Inside linebacker

5 – Guard

New England Patriots

The Patriots are a team heading into a year with uncertainty at quarterback and this should be their focus on the draft. Not drafting one but building around the position so whichever guy starts, can be successful. This means bolstering the offensive tackle position and adding at least one weapon in the passing game. Defensively, New England can use help at cornerback as well as along the defensive line.

1 – Offensive tackle

2- Defensive end

3 – Wide receiver

4 – Defensive tackle

5 – Cornerback

New York Jets

It is time to move on from the Zach Wilson pick and focus on the future. If that means Aaron Rodgers, so be it but until he’s traded for, quarterback is easily the team’s top need. Staying on offense, the Jets need to rebuild its offensive line by adding a guard and a tackle. Defensively, the Jets can use a playmaker at defensive tackle as well as an athletic inside linebacker.

1 – Quarterback

2 – Offensive tackle

3 – Defensive tackle

4 – Inside linebacker

5 – Guard/Center

