Updated 2023 NFL draft needs: AFC South

The AFC South is one of the most competitive divisions in the AFC despite being four of the most different teams in the NFL. A huge mix of young players leading teams, veterans trying to hold things together and lots of turnover among coaching staffs. All four of these teams need to maximize their picks in the 2023 NFL draft in a wide-open division.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are one of two teams in the conference who are picking very high in the first round and should definitely be targeting a quarterback. Houston also needs to bring in some weapons for whoever the quarterback is, so wide receiver makes sense. Defensively, Houston needs to find help on all three levels.

1 – Quarterback

2 – Wide receiver

3 – Cornerback

4 – Defensive end

5 – Inside linebacker

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are another team in search of a franchise quarterback and have the pick to make it happen. The Colts really don’t have any positions aside from running back that couldn’t be improved in the draft but look for positions like cornerback, wide receiver, edge rusher and guard as well.

1 – Quarterback

2 – Wide receiver

3 – Interior offensive line

4 – Edge rusher

5 – Cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have a great core with quarterback Trevor Lawrence who led the team to an improbable playoff run in 2022. Going into this draft, Jacksonville needs to focus on getting the defense up to the same level as the offense with upgrades along the defensive line and at cornerback. This doesn’t mean the Jags can ignore offense and adding a tight end and running back depth would make sense.

1 – Defensive tackle

2 – Defensive end

3 – Cornerback

4 – Tight end

5 – Running back

Tennessee Titans

For the Titans, the focus of the draft thas to be bolstering the offensive side of the football. This means adding help along the offensive line and getting more weapons in the passing game. On defense, adding another edge rusher and a top cornerback would make a lot of sense as well.

1 – Offensive tackle

2 – Wide receiver

3 – Interior offensive line

4 – EDGE

5 – Cornerback

