Updated 2023 National Championship odds after Week 4

The path to the College Football Playoff is wide open, and for the first time in a while, it doesn’t feel like the SEC has a stranglehold on the post-season. Alabama, LSU and Georgia have combined to win the past four national titles as well as six of the nine championships during the four-team playoff era. However, it feels like the path to the title actually runs through the PAC-12 as they currently have six teams ranked in the top 25 with four falling inside the top ten.

After an early season loss to Texas and a struggling win against USF, the Tide righted the ship against Ole Miss and once again felt like a potential playoff contender. If Alabama plans to be one of the final four teams standing, they will have to go the remainder of the season without dropping a game. On top of running the remainder of the schedule, this would also include an SEC championship game which would likely be against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite the early loss to Texas, oddsmakers still feel like Nick Saban’s squad has a chance to make a late-season run as they hold one of the best odds to raise the trophy in January according to BetMGM.

Georgia Bulldogs +225

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs don’t look like the clear-cut favorite they have the past two seasons, but with a rather manageable schedule their spot in the SEC Championship Game is all but guaranteed.

Michigan Wolverines +400

Similar to Georgia, Michigan has diced its way through a more than favorable schedule with wins against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. All four games have been in Ann Arbor as well, but the Wolverines have one of the best rosters nationwide.

Florida State Seminoles +850

The Noles picked up two crucial wins to start the season against LSU and Clemson – both away from home. Jordan Travis is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and as long he is at the helm, FSU will be in the playoff picture.

Ohio State Buckeyes +900

The Buckeyes finally earned their marquee victory of the season with a massive road win at Notre Dame this past weekend. Ohio State has struggled to find stability at the quarterback position, but with the offensive weapons, they have some of the best odds to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.

Texas Longhorns +900

The Longhorns have the best win in college football right now as they went into Tuscaloosa and beat Nick Saban’s squad. Texas should mow through the Big 12, but the showdown with Oklahoma is only two weeks away.

USC Trojans +1600

The Trojans are 4-0 to start the year with two wins in PAC-12 play to start the season. Offensively, they look like one of the best teams in the country but still have a lot to figure out defensively. Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes come to town this weekend in one of the most intriguing QB matchups of the year.

Penn State Nittany Lions +1600

Penn State throttled Iowa 31-0 in Happy Valley Saturday night to earn a real statement win. The Nittany Lions have been phenomenal behind QB Drew Aller. Ultimately, their season comes down to their two games against Michigan and Ohio State.

Oregon Ducks +2000

Former Auburn quarterback, Bo Nix, has found new life with the Ducks the past two seasons, and in 2023 he looks like one of the best players on a playoff-caliber team. Oregon will have to survive a gauntlet of a schedule, but they just blasted Deion’s Buffs by a score of 42-6 last Saturday and all signs indicate they could be a legit contender.

Washington Huskies +2000

Similar to Oregon, the Ducks are led by a transfer portal QB in Michael Penix who started his career with the Indiana Hoosiers. Penix looks like a Heisman Trophy quarterback and the Huskies have dominated Cal, Boise State, and thumped Michigan State in East Lansing. Their first test of the season will actually come against the Ducks on Oct. 14.

LSU Tigers +4000

The Tigers have the highest odds of any one loss team after dropping the season opener against Florida State. They survived a scrappy Arkansas this past weekend, but questions are still being asked of Brian Kelly. They travel to Tuscaloosa in early November in what will likely be the game that determines the winner of the SEC West.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +4000

The Fighting Irish let a golden opportunity slip out of their hands this past weekend as they had Ohio State dead to rights in South Bend. The victory would have paid massive dividends for the Irish when it comes time to discussing resumes but dropping this one really hurts. Up 14-10, the Irish defense let Ohio State run 15 plays and rack up 65 yards that ended with a touchdown with one second on the clock and resulted in a 17-14 defeat.

Oklahoma Sooners +4000

The Sooners are one of the most intriguing teams in the country as they have still gone relatively untested, but Texas in two weeks should give us a clearer picture. The defense looks vastly improved compared to years past and the offense is still humming.

Alabama Crimson Tide +5000

The Crimson Tide come in at No. 13 on the list. Having a loss on their resume already is tough, but Vegas still believes in Nick Saban’s squad. The team really felt like they found their groove in the second half against Ole Miss. The season really boils down to how well the offensive line can play the remainder of the season and what signs of growth Milroe can show.

