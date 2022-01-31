Updated 2022 NFL draft order following AFC and NFC championships
The selection order for the 2022 NFL draft is becoming more clear after the AFC and NFC Championship Games over the weekend.
Here’s a look at the current draft order ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, when positions No. 31 and No. 32 will be decided.
No. 1
3-14 (2021 record)
No. 2
3-13-1
No. 3
4-13
No. 4
4-13
No. 5
4-13
No. 6
5-11
No. 7
New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
6-11
No. 8
7-10
No. 9
7-10
No. 10
New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
7-10
No. 11
7-10
No. 12
8-9
No. 13
8-9
No. 14
8-9
No. 15
9-8
No. 16
Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
9-8
No. 17
9-8
No. 18
9-8
No. 19
Philadelphia Eagles
9-8
No. 20
9-7-1
No. 21
10-7
No. 22
10-7
No. 23
11-6
No. 24
12-5
No. 25
11-6
No. 26
12-5
No. 27
13-4
No. 28
13-4
No. 29
Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco)
12-5
No. 30
12-5
