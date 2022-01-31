Updated 2022 NFL draft order following AFC and NFC championships

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The selection order for the 2022 NFL draft is becoming more clear after the AFC and NFC Championship Games over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the current draft order ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, when positions No. 31 and No. 32 will be decided.

No. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

3-14 (2021 record)

No. 2

Detroit Lions

3-13-1

No. 3

Houston Texans

4-13

No. 4

New York Jets

4-13

No. 5

New York Giants

4-13

No. 6

Carolina Panthers

5-11

No. 7

New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

6-11

No. 8

Atlanta Falcons

7-10

No. 9

Denver Broncos

7-10

No. 10

New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

7-10

No. 11

Washington Football Team

7-10

No. 12

Minnesota Vikings

8-9

No. 13

Cleveland Browns

8-9

No. 14

Baltimore Ravens

8-9

No. 15

Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

9-8

No. 16

Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

9-8

No. 17

Los Angeles Chargers

9-8

No. 18

New Orleans Saints

9-8

No. 19

Philadelphia Eagles

9-8

No. 20

Pittsburgh Steelers

9-7-1

No. 21

New England Patriots

10-7

No. 22

Las Vegas Raiders

10-7

No. 23

Arizona Cardinals

11-6

No. 24

Dallas Cowboys

12-5

No. 25

Buffalo Bills

11-6

No. 26

Tennessee Titans

12-5

No. 27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13-4

No. 28

Green Bay Packers

13-4

No. 29

Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco)

12-5

No. 30

Kansas City Chiefs

12-5

Related

Ex-Seahawk Bobby Engram hired as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator

List

Where does Russell Wilson rank among the top 32 NFL QBs in a post-Tom Brady landscape?

Recommended Stories