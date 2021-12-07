Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 13

Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means we’re one step closer to locking in the top 18 picks in the 2022 NFL draft order.

The Detroit Lions finally scored their first win of the year (in dramatic, walk-off fashion), but their 1-10-1 record still keeps them in the driver’s seat for next year’s No. 1 overall pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are both 2-10, putting them close behind the Lions with still plenty of time to catch them over the final five weeks. The 3-9 New York Jets are still lurking, as well.

If the 2022 NFL draft took place after Week 13 action, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Jets (from SEA)

6. New York Giants (from CHI)

7. New York Giants

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

14. Denver Broncos

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

20. Washington Football Team

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Cincinnati Bengals

23. Los Angeles Chargers

24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

25. Dallas Cowboys

26. Kansas City Chiefs

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. New England Patriots

32. Arizona Cardinals

