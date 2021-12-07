Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means we’re one step closer to locking in the top 18 picks in the 2022 NFL draft order.
The Detroit Lions finally scored their first win of the year (in dramatic, walk-off fashion), but their 1-10-1 record still keeps them in the driver’s seat for next year’s No. 1 overall pick.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are both 2-10, putting them close behind the Lions with still plenty of time to catch them over the final five weeks. The 3-9 New York Jets are still lurking, as well.
If the 2022 NFL draft took place after Week 13 action, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
1. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
4. New York Jets
Syndication: The Record
5. New York Jets (from SEA)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
6. New York Giants (from CHI)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
7. New York Giants
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
8. Atlanta Falcons
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
9. Carolina Panthers
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
10. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
11. New Orleans Saints
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
13. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
Syndication: The Record
14. Denver Broncos
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
15. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
16. Cleveland Browns
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
17. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
19. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
Syndication: USA TODAY
20. Washington Football Team
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
21. Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
22. Cincinnati Bengals
Syndication: The Enquirer
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
25. Dallas Cowboys
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
26. Kansas City Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
27. Baltimore Ravens
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
29. Tennessee Titans
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
30. Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
31. New England Patriots
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
32. Arizona Cardinals
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
1
1