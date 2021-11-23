Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL’s 2021 regular-season slate brought even more chaos, with the continuing trend of surprising upsets stealing the headlines across the league.

The Detroit Lions were not among the teams in the NFL cellar to score an upset win, remaining winless on the season and maintaining their lead for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Where does the rest of the league land in terms of their standing for next year’s draft?

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2022 draft took place after Week 11 results (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

2. New York Jets

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Houston Texans

5. New York Giants

6. New York Jets (from SEA)

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Washington Football Team

11. Philadelphia Eagles

12. Carolina Panthers

13. Denver Broncos

14. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

19. New Orleans Saints

20. Minnesota Vikings

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

25. Kansas City Chiefs

26. New England Patriots

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. Baltimore Ravens

30. Green Bay Packers

31. Tennessee Titans

32. Arizona Cardinals

