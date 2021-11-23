Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL’s 2021 regular-season slate brought even more chaos, with the continuing trend of surprising upsets stealing the headlines across the league.
The Detroit Lions were not among the teams in the NFL cellar to score an upset win, remaining winless on the season and maintaining their lead for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Where does the rest of the league land in terms of their standing for next year’s draft?
Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2022 draft took place after Week 11 results (via Tankathon):
1. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
4. Houston Texans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
6. New York Jets (from SEA)
(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
8. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
9. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
10. Washington Football Team
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
11. Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
12. Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
13. Denver Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
15. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
17. Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
19. New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
20. Minnesota Vikings
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
21. Buffalo Bills
(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
23. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
25. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
26. New England Patriots
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
27. Dallas Cowboys
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
29. Baltimore Ravens
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
30. Green Bay Packers
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
31. Tennessee Titans
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
32. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
