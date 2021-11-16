Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 10

We’re in the double-digit weeks in the NFL regular season now, which means more teams are forcing their fans to start looking ahead to the offseason instead of holding out hope for a late playoff run.

The usual suspects are still fighting for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, with the still-winless Lions keeping their lead in tact after a sloppy tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

If next year’s draft took place after Week 10 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

2. Houston Texans

3. New York Jets

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

6. New York Giants

7. New York Jets (from SEA)

8. New York Giants (from CHI)

9. Washington Football Team

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Atlanta Falcons

12. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

13. Minnesota Vikings

14. Denver Broncos

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Las Vegas Raiders

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Los Angeles Chargers

21. New Orleans Saints

22. New England Patriots

23. Kansas City Chiefs

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Baltimore Ravens

27. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Buffalo Bills

30. Arizona Cardinals

31. Tennessee Titans

32. Green Bay Packers

