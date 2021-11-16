Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 10
We’re in the double-digit weeks in the NFL regular season now, which means more teams are forcing their fans to start looking ahead to the offseason instead of holding out hope for a late playoff run.
The usual suspects are still fighting for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, with the still-winless Lions keeping their lead in tact after a sloppy tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
If next year’s draft took place after Week 10 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
2. Houston Texans
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
7. New York Jets (from SEA)
8. New York Giants (from CHI)
9. Washington Football Team
10. Philadelphia Eagles
11. Atlanta Falcons
12. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
13. Minnesota Vikings
14. Denver Broncos
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
16. Cleveland Browns
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Las Vegas Raiders
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Los Angeles Chargers
21. New Orleans Saints
22. New England Patriots
23. Kansas City Chiefs
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Baltimore Ravens
27. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Buffalo Bills
30. Arizona Cardinals
31. Tennessee Titans
32. Green Bay Packers
