Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 15

Only a few weeks remain in the 2021 NFL regular season, and we’ve got a tight race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Week 15 saw a new team take over the top spot, as the Jacksonville Jaguars leapfrogged over the Detroit Lions, following the Lions’ shocking blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Houston Texans and New York Jets are still within striking distance of this year’s top draft selection, though, and anything can change over the final three games of the season.

If the 2022 draft took place after Week 15 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants (from CHI)

6. New York Giants

7. Carolina Panthers

8. New York Jets (from SEA)

9. Atlanta Falcons

10. Washington Football Team

11. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Denver Broncos

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Cleveland Browns

16. Las Vegas Raiders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Baltimore Ravens

19. Minnesota Vikings

20. Buffalo Bills

21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

25. Cincinnati Bengals

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. New England Patriots

30. Dallas Cowboys

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers

