Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 15
Only a few weeks remain in the 2021 NFL regular season, and we’ve got a tight race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Week 15 saw a new team take over the top spot, as the Jacksonville Jaguars leapfrogged over the Detroit Lions, following the Lions’ shocking blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Houston Texans and New York Jets are still within striking distance of this year’s top draft selection, though, and anything can change over the final three games of the season.
If the 2022 draft took place after Week 15 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2. Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
3. Houston Texans
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
4. New York Jets
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
5. New York Giants (from CHI)
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
6. New York Giants
Syndication: The Record
7. Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
8. New York Jets (from SEA)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
9. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
10. Washington Football Team
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
11. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
12. Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
13. Denver Broncos
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
14. New Orleans Saints
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
15. Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
16. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
18. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
19. Minnesota Vikings
(AP Photo/David Banks)
20. Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
23. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
24. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
25. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
26. Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
27. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
29. New England Patriots
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
30. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
32. Green Bay Packers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
