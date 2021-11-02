Updated 2022 NFL draft order heading into Week 9
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL’s Week 8 slate didn’t do much to change the landscape at the top of the 2022 NFL draft order, as the usual suspects remain locked in a tight battle for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Detroit Lions are still winless, giving them the narrow lead over two one-win teams in the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently own the Miami Dolphins’ top pick.
If next year’s draft took place after Week 8 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
1. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
2. Houston Texans
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
6. Washington Football Team
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
8. Philadelphia Eagles
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
10. New York Jets (from SEA)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
11. New York Giants (from CHI)
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
12. Atlanta Falcons
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
13. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
14. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
15. New England Patriots
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
16. Denver Broncos
(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
17. Cleveland Browns
(AP Photo/David Richard)
18. Kansas City Chiefs
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
19. Carolina Panthers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
20. Los Angeles Chargers
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
22. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
23. New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
25. Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
26. Las Vegas Raiders
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
27. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
28. Green Bay Packers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
29. Baltimore Ravens
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
30. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
31. Tennessee Titans
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
32. Arizona Cardinals
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1
1