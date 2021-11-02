Updated 2022 NFL draft order heading into Week 9

The NFL’s Week 8 slate didn’t do much to change the landscape at the top of the 2022 NFL draft order, as the usual suspects remain locked in a tight battle for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Lions are still winless, giving them the narrow lead over two one-win teams in the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently own the Miami Dolphins’ top pick.

If next year’s draft took place after Week 8 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

2. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

5. New York Giants

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

6. Washington Football Team

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

7. New York Jets

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

11. New York Giants (from CHI)

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

12. Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

13. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

14. Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

15. New England Patriots

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

16. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

17. Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/David Richard)

18. Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

19. Carolina Panthers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

22. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

23. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

25. Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

26. Las Vegas Raiders

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

27. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

28. Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

29. Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

30. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

31. Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

32. Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

