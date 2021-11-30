Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 12
As the calendar turns to December, the top of the 2022 NFL draft order is coming into clearer focus.
The Detroit Lions still don’t have a single victory yet this season, keeping them in the driver’s seat for next year’s No. 1 overall pick. They’ve got a two-game lead on the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars for that top spot, while both the New York Jets and New York Giants are trending toward a pair of top-10 picks each, thanks to previous trades.
Here’s what the full first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 12 action (via Tankathon):
1. Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2. Houston Texans
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
4. New York Jets (from SEA)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
5. New York Jets
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
6. New York Giants
Syndication: The Record
7. New York Giants (from CHI)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
10. Carolina Panthers
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
11. Atlanta Falcons
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
12. Minnesota Vikings
(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
13. New Orleans Saints
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
Syndication: USA TODAY
15. Cleveland Browns
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
17. Denver Broncos
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
18. Las Vegas Raiders
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
19. Washington Football Team
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
20. Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
22. Buffalo Bills
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
23. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
24. Cincinnati Bengals
Syndication: The Enquirer
25. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
26. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
27. Tennessee Titans
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
29. New England Patriots
Syndication: The Tennessean
30. Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
31. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
32. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
