Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 12

As the calendar turns to December, the top of the 2022 NFL draft order is coming into clearer focus.

The Detroit Lions still don’t have a single victory yet this season, keeping them in the driver’s seat for next year’s No. 1 overall pick. They’ve got a two-game lead on the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars for that top spot, while both the New York Jets and New York Giants are trending toward a pair of top-10 picks each, thanks to previous trades.

Here’s what the full first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 12 action (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

4. New York Jets (from SEA)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

5. New York Jets

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

6. New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

8. Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

10. Carolina Panthers

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

11. Atlanta Falcons

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

13. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Syndication: USA TODAY

15. Cleveland Browns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

17. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

19. Washington Football Team

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

22. Buffalo Bills

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

23. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

24. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Enquirer

25. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

26. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

27. Tennessee Titans

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

29. New England Patriots

Syndication: The Tennessean

30. Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

31. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

32. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

