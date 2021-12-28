Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 16
We’re just two weeks away from locking in the top 18 slots in the 2022 NFL draft order, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still clinging to a narrow lead for next year’s top pick.
The Detroit Lions are close behind, and two games is plenty of time for them to leapfrog the Jags for the No. 1 overall selection.
Both New York teams are still in line for multiple top-10 picks, while the Eagles have secured a trio of first-round selections thanks to playing-time conditions met by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.
If the 2022 NFL draft took place after Week 16, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Detroit Lions
3. Houston Texans
6. New York Jets (from SEA)
7. Carolina Panthers
8. New York Giants (from CHI)
9. Washington Football Team
10. Atlanta Falcons
11. Denver Broncos
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. New Orleans Saints
14. Cleveland Browns
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
16. Los Angeles Chargers
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Baltimore Ravens
19. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
20. Philadelphia Eagles
21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
22. New England Patriots
23. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
24. Arizona Cardinals
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Dallas Cowboys
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Green Bay Packers
