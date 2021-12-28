Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 16

We’re just two weeks away from locking in the top 18 slots in the 2022 NFL draft order, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still clinging to a narrow lead for next year’s top pick.

The Detroit Lions are close behind, and two games is plenty of time for them to leapfrog the Jags for the No. 1 overall selection.

Both New York teams are still in line for multiple top-10 picks, while the Eagles have secured a trio of first-round selections thanks to playing-time conditions met by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

If the 2022 NFL draft took place after Week 16, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

(AP Photo/John Munson)

2. Detroit Lions

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

4. New York Jets

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

5. New York Giants

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

6. New York Jets (from SEA)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

7. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

8. New York Giants (from CHI)

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

9. Washington Football Team

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

10. Atlanta Falcons

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

11. Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/David Becker)

12. Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

13. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

14. Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

16. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

17. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

18. Baltimore Ravens

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

19. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

20. Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

21. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

22. New England Patriots

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

23. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

24. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

25. Buffalo Bills

Story continues

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: USA TODAY

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

28. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

29. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

30. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

31. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

32. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

1

1