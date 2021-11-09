Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 9

We’re officially halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season, and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft already has clear leaders emerging.

The still-winless Detroit Lions are still ahead of the pack, but the 1-8 Houston Texans aren’t far behind. Four more teams have just two wins, so things could still change in a hurry when it comes to the top five slots.

If next year’s draft took place after Week 9 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

4. New York Jets

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

6. Washington Football Team

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

7. Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

8. New York Giants

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

9. New York Giants (from CHI)

Syndication: The Record

10. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

11. New York Jets (from SEA)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

13. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

15. Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

16. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

17. Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

18. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

19. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

20. New England Patriots

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

21. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar)

23. Las Vegas Raiders

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

24. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

25. Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

28. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

29. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

30. Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

31. Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

32. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

1

1