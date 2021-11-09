Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 9
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We’re officially halfway through the 2021 NFL regular season, and the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft already has clear leaders emerging.
The still-winless Detroit Lions are still ahead of the pack, but the 1-8 Houston Texans aren’t far behind. Four more teams have just two wins, so things could still change in a hurry when it comes to the top five slots.
If next year’s draft took place after Week 9 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
1. Detroit Lions
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
2. Houston Texans
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
6. Washington Football Team
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
7. Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
9. New York Giants (from CHI)
Syndication: The Record
10. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
11. New York Jets (from SEA)
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
12. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
13. Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
15. Denver Broncos
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
16. Cincinnati Bengals
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
17. Cleveland Browns
(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
18. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
19. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
20. New England Patriots
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
21. New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
(AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar)
23. Las Vegas Raiders
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
24. Dallas Cowboys
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
25. Buffalo Bills
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
26. Los Angeles Chargers
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
28. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
29. Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
30. Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
31. Tennessee Titans
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
32. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
1
1