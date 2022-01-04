Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 17

Up until last year, the top of the NFL draft order would be set after Week 17, but that all changed when the league expanded to an 18-week regular season for 2021 and beyond.

That means we’re still on week away from locking in the pecking order for non-playoff teams in the 2022 NFL draft, and there’s still a two-team battle for the No. 1 overall pick.

If next year’s draft took place after Week 17 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

4. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

5. New York Giants

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

6. Carolina Panthers

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

7. New York Jets (from SEA)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

8. New York Giants (from CHI)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

9. Washington Football Team

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

10. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

11. Denver Broncos

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

12. Minnesota Vikings

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

13. Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

15. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

16. Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

18. Las Vegas Raiders

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

19. Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

21. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

22. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

23. New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

24. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

25. Buffalo Bills

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

26. Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

27. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

30. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

31. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

32. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

