Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Week 17
Up until last year, the top of the NFL draft order would be set after Week 17, but that all changed when the league expanded to an 18-week regular season for 2021 and beyond.
That means we’re still on week away from locking in the pecking order for non-playoff teams in the 2022 NFL draft, and there’s still a two-team battle for the No. 1 overall pick.
If next year’s draft took place after Week 17 results, here’s what the first-round order would look like (via Tankathon):
3. Houston Texans
6. Carolina Panthers
7. New York Jets (from SEA)
8. New York Giants (from CHI)
9. Washington Football Team
10. Atlanta Falcons
11. Denver Broncos
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Cleveland Browns
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
15. New Orleans Saints
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Las Vegas Raiders
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Los Angeles Chargers
21. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)
22. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
23. New England Patriots
24. Arizona Cardinals
25. Buffalo Bills
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Dallas Cowboys
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
31. Tennessee Titans
32. Green Bay Packers
