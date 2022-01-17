Updated 2022 NFL draft order after Cowboys eliminated from playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys’ season is now over. One year and eight days after firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan to kick off the 2021 offseason, Dallas will now be faced with a myriad of decisions. Some will be forced on them, some will be by choice, but there will be a series of changes made that impact both the coaching staff and the rosters.

They’ll happen in that order as Dallas could need to fill out several positions near the top of the staff if coordinators leave for head coaching jobs and assistants could depart as well. Then will come free agency and following the signing and re-signing of veteran help will come the draft. Dallas now knows the exact placement of their first-round pick and with relative certainty (save for compensatory allotments) the placement of their subsequent picks.

Dallas will have the 24th pick in the first round by virtue of record and round they are eliminated in. If the Los Angeles Rams lose on Monday night football, they will have the No. 23 pick (traded to Detroit) and the clubs will alternate who is up first in each of the seven rounds. If Arizona loses, then they have the No. 23 pick and Dallas will be 24th in each round.

Here’s a look at the first-round draft order as it stands now.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans (4-13)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets (4-13)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants (4-13)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers (5-12)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

*Chicago Bears --> New York Giants (6-11)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos (7-10)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

* Seattle Seahawks --> New York Jets (7-10)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington TBDs (7-10)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns (8-9)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Story continues

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

* Miami Dolphins --> Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

* Indianapolis Colts --> Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New England Patriots (10-7)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) OR Los Angeles Rams (12-5) --> Detroit Lions

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys (12-6)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1