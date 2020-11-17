Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Who trails Jets after New York’s bye week?

The 0-9 Jets are the only winless team in the NFL, so they still have control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft following their bye week.

There was some change in the top 10, though, and the 1-8 Jaguars are a game behind New York after losing to the Packers, 24-20. The Giants, meanwhile, are no longer in the top five thanks to a two-game winning streak.

These next seven games are going to determine where the Jets end up picking in next year’s draft. If the Jets finish 0-16, they’re a lock to get the No. 1 overall pick. Just one win could jeopardize that, though.

With that being said, here’s what the first round of the 2021 NFL draft looks like after Week 10.

1. New York Jets (0-9)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)

3. Washington Football Team (2-7)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-7)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)

6. Miami Dolphins (from Houston, 2-7)

7. Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1)

8. New York Giants (3-7)

9. Carolina Panthers (3-6)

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

11. Denver Broncos (3-6)

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-6)

13. Detroit Lions (4-5)

14. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

15. New England Patriots (4-5)

16. Chicago Bears (5-5)

17. Cleveland Browns (6-3)

18. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)

20. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)

21. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks, 6-3)

22. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

23. Indianapolis Colts (6-3)

24. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams, 6-3)

26. Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)

28. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

29. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

31. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0)