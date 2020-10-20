The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 1-4-1 on the season and the next few weeks will determine if the Birds will compete for another NFC East title or draft status.

Draft Wire recently released their updated 2021 NFL Draft order after Week 6 and as things currently stand, Philadelphia would have a top-10 pick.

***

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1)

New York Giants (1-5)

Washington Football Team (1-5)

Philadelphia is currently in second place in the NFC East as some of their top stars start to get healthy. Howie Roseman and company will have decisions to make in the near future and a top-10 pick could be the beginning of a true youth movement with the Eagles roster.