Updated 2021 NFL draft order after the Eagles 23-17 loss to the Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-7-1 and reeling after their 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Even with the loss, the Eagles are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race, and the next five weeks will either see Philadelphia win the division or land a top-7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With only the Ravens vs. Steelers left to finish out Week 12, here is your updated draft order via Tankathon.

The Eagles are staring at a top-6 pick for the first time since trading up to select quarterback Carson Wentz at No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Depending on how things turn out over the next five weeks, Philadelphia could rise up to the No. 3 overall pick although the Bengals are now without Joe Burrow after he suffered a torn ACL.

The Eagles will have options and names like J’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Patrick Surtain II, Caleb Farley, and Micah Parsons could be on the board.

The Eagles could also choose to trade down and accumulate picks for a depleted roster.

