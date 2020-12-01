Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Jaguars nearly give Jets breathing room

The Jets were nearly handed a gift from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Jets were crushed 20-3 by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Jaguars almost pulled out a victory over the Cleveland Browns. Jacksonville lost 27-25 to Cleveland and were a two-point conversion away from possibly forcing overtime.

So with the Jets and Jaguars both losing, there’s still a one-game separation between the two teams in the race for the No. 1 pick in the draft. New York sits at 0-11, while Jacksonville is at 1-10. The only other team with a chance at catching the Jets and Jaguars is the Cincinnati Bengals.

They are 2-8-1 on the year and are 2.5 games back of the Jets for the top pick with five games left to play. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers are three games back with a 3-8 record, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers are 3.5 games back with records of 3-7-1 and 4-8, respectively.

Here’s a look at where the first round of the 2021 NFL draft stands after Week 12.

1. New York Jets (0-11)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1)

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-8)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (3-8)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (3-7-1)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-8)

8. Washington Football Team (4-7)

9. Detroit Lions (4-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

11. Miami Dolphins (from Houston, 4-7)

12. Denver Broncos (4-7)

13. Chicago Bears (5-6)

14. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

15. New England Patriots (5-6)

16. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

18. Baltimore Ravens (6-4)

19. New York Giants (4-7)

20. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

22. Miami Dolphins (7-4)

23. Indianapolis Colts (7-4)

24. Cleveland Browns (8-3)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams, 7-4)

26. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks, 8-3)

27. Tennessee Titans (8-3)

28. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

29. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

30. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

31. New Orleans Saints (9-2)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)