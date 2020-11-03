Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Who’s trailing Jets at halfway point?

The Jets are halfway to landing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

At 0-8, the Jets hold the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft at the season’s midpoint. The Giants trail the Jets by one game after their loss to the Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans (pick goes to Dolphins) are a game and a half behind the Jets.

The Jets have had the top pick in the draft just once before. That came in 1996 when they picked wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Here’s a look at the current first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft at the halfway point of the NFL season:

1. New York Jets

2. New York Giants

3. Jacksonville

4. Miami (from Houston)

5. Dallas

6. Atlanta

7. Washington

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. New England

10. Minnesota

11. Cincinnati

12. Carolina

13. Detroit

14. Denver

15. San Francisco

16. Miami

17. Las Vegas

18, Chicago

19. Philadelphia

20. Cleveland

21. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams)

22. Indianapolis

23. Arizona

24. Baltimore

25. Green Bay

26. Tennessee

27. New Orleans

28. Buffalo

29. Tampa Bay

30. Kansas City

31. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

32. Pittsburgh