Updated 2021 NFL draft order: Who’s trailing Jets at halfway point?

The Jets are halfway to landing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.
At 0-8, the Jets hold the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft at the season’s midpoint. The Giants trail the Jets by one game after their loss to the Buccaneers. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans (pick goes to Dolphins) are a game and a half behind the Jets.
The Jets have had the top pick in the draft just once before. That came in 1996 when they picked wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
Here’s a look at the current first-round order for the 2021 NFL draft at the halfway point of the NFL season:
3. Jacksonville
4. Miami (from Houston)
5. Dallas
6. Atlanta
7. Washington
9. New England
10. Minnesota
11. Cincinnati
12. Carolina
13. Detroit
14. Denver
15. San Francisco
16. Miami
17. Las Vegas
18, Chicago
19. Philadelphia
20. Cleveland
21. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams)
22. Indianapolis
23. Arizona
24. Baltimore
25. Green Bay
26. Tennessee
27. New Orleans
28. Buffalo
29. Tampa Bay
30. Kansas City
31. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
32. Pittsburgh