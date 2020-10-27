Updated 2021 NFL Draft order: Lions surge way out of top 10 contention

Winning two games in a row has vaulted the spirits of Lions fans everywhere. It’s also launched Detroit well away from the top 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft after Week 7.

The 3-3 Lions are dead in the middle of the standings with a 3-3 record. That qualifies Matt Patricia’s team for the No. 16 slot in the updated draft order. With seven teams holding one win or less, it’s difficult to see the Lions ever sniffing the top five again this year.

Detroit is one of three teams with a 3-3 record, but they have faced the hardest schedule in getting there. The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders pick at 14 and 15, respectively, with the same record.

The Lions face the 4-2 Colts in Week 8, and the Colts are currently slotted at No. 20. The full draft order through all of Week 7’s games can be found at Draft Wire.