Updated 2020 NFL win totals are proof of how far Patriots have fallen

Updated 2020 NFL win totals are a scary sight for Pats fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 New England Patriots have proven plenty of pundits wrong. Just not how they intended to.

The 2-5 Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000 and are mired in a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2002.

Many expected New England to take a step back this season with Tom Brady off the roster, but a playoff berth didn't seem far-fetched, especially after the team acquired Cam Newton in July.

Now? To borrow a phrase from Max Kellerman, the Patriots have fallen off a cliff.

Here's the Patriots' preseason win total compared to its updated win total after Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills -- provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Preseason win total: 9 wins (Over -130; Under +100)

Updated win total: 6.5 wins (Over +100; Under -130)

That's right: The team that's won at least 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons is now projected to win six and a half games.

This precipitous drop puts New England in dubious company: Only six other teams have seen their preseason win total dip by more than 2.5 games, and three play in the NFC East -- the Eagles, Giants, Cowboys, Falcons, Texans and Jets.

But if you're looking for a silver lining, at least the Patriots aren't the Jets, whose win total has plummeted from seven prior to the season to 1.5.

New England needs to go 5-4 or better down the stretch to hit the "over" on its historically low win total. Fortunately, Bill Belichick and Co. are playing those same Jets on Monday night.