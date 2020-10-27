Updated 2020 NFL Draft Order: Who trails the Jets?

The Jets drew one step closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with their loss to the Bills in Week 7.
New York played its most competitive game of the season against Buffalo, as it held a lead at halftime. However, Gang Green faltered in the second half and the Bills emerged victorious by a final score of 18-10. At 0-7, the Jets still hold the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. However, there are five teams only one game back of New York in the loss department.
With that being said, here’s a look at the first-round draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft after Sunday’s Week 7 games.
3. Jacksonville
4. Atlanta
5. Miami (from Houston)
6. Minnesota
7. Cincinnati
8. Dallas
9. Washington
11. New England
12. Denver
13. Carolina
14. Miami
15. Las Vegas
16. Detroit
17. San Francisco
18, New Orleans
19. Philadelphia
20. Indianapolis
21. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams)
22. Cleveland
23. Tampa Bay
24. Buffalo
25. Arizona
26. New York Jets (from Seattle)
27. Baltimore
28. Tennessee
29. Chicago
30. Kansas City
31. Green Bay
32. Pittsburgh