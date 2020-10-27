Updated 2020 NFL Draft Order: Who trails the Jets?

The Jets drew one step closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with their loss to the Bills in Week 7.

New York played its most competitive game of the season against Buffalo, as it held a lead at halftime. However, Gang Green faltered in the second half and the Bills emerged victorious by a final score of 18-10. At 0-7, the Jets still hold the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. However, there are five teams only one game back of New York in the loss department.

With that being said, here’s a look at the first-round draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft after Sunday’s Week 7 games.

1. New York Jets

2. New York Giants

3. Jacksonville

4. Atlanta

5. Miami (from Houston)

6. Minnesota

7. Cincinnati

8. Dallas

9. Washington

10. Los Angeles Chargers

11. New England

12. Denver

13. Carolina

14. Miami

15. Las Vegas

16. Detroit

17. San Francisco

18, New Orleans

19. Philadelphia

20. Indianapolis

21. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams)

22. Cleveland

23. Tampa Bay

24. Buffalo

25. Arizona

26. New York Jets (from Seattle)

27. Baltimore

28. Tennessee

29. Chicago

30. Kansas City

31. Green Bay

32. Pittsburgh