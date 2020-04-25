Updated 2020 NFL Draft order for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft will conclude Saturday afternoon, and there are many quality players still available.

Included in that group are several intriguing quarterbacks. Only one QB was taken on Day 2 of the draft -- Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round. Teams that still need a quarterback, a list that might include the New England Patriots, could look at Georgia's Jake Fromm, Washington's Jacob Eason or Florida International's James Morgan as potential fits.

Here's the updated order of selection for Day 3 of the draft.

*Denotes compensatory pick



Round 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals

108. Washington Redskins

109. Detroit Lions

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston Texans (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina Panthers

114. Arizona Cardinals

115. Cleveland Browns

116. Jacksonville Jaguars

117. Minnesota Vikings (from Tampa Bay via San Francisco)

118. Denver Broncos

119. Atlanta Falcons

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas Raiders

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Dallas Cowboys

124. Pittsburgh Steelers

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago via New England)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia Eagles

128. Buffalo Bills

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England via Baltimore)

130. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)

131. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

132. Minnesota Vikings

133. Seattle Seahawks

134. Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore)

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee via Miami)

136. Miami Dolphins (via Green Bay)

137. Jacksonville Jaguars (from San Francisco via Denver)

138. Kansas City Chiefs

139. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tampa Bay via New England)*

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago)*

141. Miami Dolphins*

142. Washington Redskins*

143. Baltimore Ravens*

144. Seattle Seahawks*

145. Philadelphia Eagles*

146. Philadelphia Eagles*















































































Round 5

147. Cincinnati Bengals

148. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington via Carolina)

149. Indianapolis Colts (from Detroit)

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina Panthers

153. Miami Dolphins

154. Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville via Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Buffalo)

156. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Atlanta via Baltimore)

158. N.Y. Jets

159. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

160. Indianapolis Colts

161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

162. Washington Redskins (from Pittsburgh via Seattle)

163. Chicago Bears

164. Dallas Cowboys

165. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)

166. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo Bills

168. Philadelphia Eagles (from New England)

169. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)

170. Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota)

171. Houston Texans

172. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle via Detroit and New England)

173. Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore via L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee Titans

175. Green Bay Packers

176. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco)

177. Kansas City Chiefs

178. Denver Broncos*

179. Dallas Cowboys*

































































Round 6

180. Cincinnati Bengals

181. Denver Broncos (from Washington)

182. Indianapolis Colts (via Detroit)

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina Panthers

185. Miami Dolphins

186. L.A. Chargers

187. Cleveland Browns (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville Jaguars

190. Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis Colts

194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

195. New England Patriots (from Denver)

196. Chicago Bears

197. Detroit Lions (from Dallas via Miami and Indianapolis)

198. Pittsburgh Steelers

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona Cardinals (from New England)

203. Minnesota Vikings (from New Orleans)

204. New England Patriots (from Houston)

205. Minnesota Vikings

206. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via New England)

208. Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay Packers

210. San Francisco 49ers

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England Patriots*

213. New England Patriots*

214. Seattle Seahawks*





































































Round 7

215. Cincinnati Bengals

216. Washington Redskins

217. San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota Vikings (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina Panthers

222. Arizona Cardinals

223. Jacksonville Jaguars

224. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami Dolphins (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia)

229. Washington Redskins (from Denver)

230. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas Cowboys

232. Pittsburgh Steelers

233. Chicago Bears

234. L,A, Rams

235. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia via New England)

236. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo via Cleveland)

237. Tennessee Titans (from New England via Denver)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota)

240. Houston Texans

241. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Seattle via New England)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore)

243. Tennessee Titans

244. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay via Cleveland and New Orleans)

245. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via San Francisco)

246. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston Texans*

249. Minnesota Vikings*

250. Houston Texans*

251. Miami Dolphins*

252. Denver Broncos*

253. Minnesota Vikings*

254. Denver Broncos*

255. N.Y. Giants*

















































































Updated 2020 NFL Draft order for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston