Update on Yahoo Fantasy Hockey leagues following NHL suspending season amid coronavirus pandemic

After reviewing all options for full-season fantasy hockey in the aftermath of the NHL suspending the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s how we’re updating leagues while we wait for a definitive answer on when/if games are going to be played.

For Head-to-Head Leagues:

We’re extending the current game week (22 of the season) by 28 days, so the week goes from March 9 to April 12. All future game weeks have been extended by 28 days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roto/Points Leagues:

We’re extending all leagues by 28 days.

We appreciate your patience during this time, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.