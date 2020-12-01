Upcoming schedule changes due to COVID-19
Schedule updates after the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers postponement to Wednesday. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
This is getting ridiculous.
Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,
Tom Brady's interview following the Bucs' loss to the Chiefs didn't last very long after a question about coaching came up.
Oof, the internet is not kind.
By trading Gordon Hayward’s new four-year, $120 million contract to the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics have created the largest traded player exception (TPE) in NBA history, a useful asset going forward.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
Last season's Sixth Man of the Year runner-up doesn't want to be a sixth man anymore.
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.
10 coaches the Lions should consider for their coaching vacancy
Life in New England would be much better with DeAndre Hopkins on the roster.
Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.
Their quarantined quarterback quartette sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire. The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as a embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league's coronavirus rules, but it's Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.
The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career
The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
Coach Tom Allen believes Michael Penix Jr. would do anything to keep No. 10 Indiana's magical season intact. On Monday, Allen announced the Hoosiers starting quarterback suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, marking the second time in three years he's injured the right knee. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, who started his career at Utah, replaced Penix during Saturday's victory over Maryland and now steps into the leading role for one of the nation's most surprising teams.
We explained here how the Miami Heat can acquire another All-Star player in the next year even after Bam Adebayo’s max extension left Miami without the cap space to sign a max free agent next summer.
UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)