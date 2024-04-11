Upcoming races around the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The warmer weather has arrived in Kansas City, meaning it’s the perfect time to get out and run.

It’s an opportunity to get out of the house, clear your mind and maybe even meet new people. Plus, running strengthens your heart and puts your muscles and joints under beneficial stress.

Studies show regular runners decrease their risk of all causes of death, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, by 25-30%. And if that’s not enough, many runners experience a mental health boost from hitting the pavement, or even a treadmill if necessary, and research backs it up.

If you are looking to pick up the hobby or are already a seasoned runner, here are some of the different races going on in the Kansas City area:

The race starts and finishes at Fince Stile Winery and includes trails. The majority of the race is a cross country-style route. If you’re looking for a personal best 5K time, this is probably not the best course for you. But if you’re looking for a fun time, it could be a perfect choice.

When: April 21, with start times available at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Where: 31010 W. 124th Street, Excelsior Springs, Missouri

The GEHA Field at Arrowhead 5K run/walk is designed to give participants a chance to race inside the stadium. Participants will run around the Arrowhead and Chiefs stadium parking lots before heading into the Chiefs stadium to run through the concourse and finish under the lights.

When: Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

Where: 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, Missouri

Going the Distance for Brain Injury Run is on Memorial Day. The race features a 10K, 5K, 1.5 mile walk, the Fun4kids event and a virtual option for people who cannot attend in person. This year’s run will focus its attention on teams that honor or memorialize someone who’s had a brain injury. This year’s honoree is Ralph Yarl.

When: Monday, May 27, at 8:15 a.m.

Where: 5200 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri

This longtime Kansas City road race takes participants from Crown Center, by the World War I Museum and more. There are 5K, 10K and half-marathon options, or take your run “virtual” and complete it personally. This year’s race benefits Children’s Mercy Hospital.

When: Saturday, June 1, the race starts at 7 a.m.

Where: Crown Center, Kansas City, Missouri

The Hometown Half Marathon & 5k/10k are locally-themed runs that are perfect for the whole family.

The run includes a designer shirt, custom medal, chip-timing, live results and awards, pacers for the half-marathon, free photos, a kids’ dash, and post-race food.

When: Saturday, June 15, the race starts at 7 a.m.

Where: 8701 McAfee Street, Parkville, Missouri

The Diva Dash 5K, 10K and Lil’ Princess runs are just for women and girls. Participants in the 5K and 10K receive a large finisher’s medal, custom event bib and free event photos. Lil’ Princess participants receive a shirt, tiara and princess medal.

When: Sunday, July 21, at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Corporate Woods, 9401 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, Kansas

This flat and fast course runs along the banks of Brush Creek and goes through the heart of the Country Club Plaza. The Plaza 10K benefits Saint Luke’s Homecare & Hospice. Participants can enjoy music, great food, a shirt and a great finisher’s medal.

When: Sunday, Sept. 8, race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Country Club Plaza, Kansas City

Kansas City’s largest race sees thousands of participants every year, and with the 5K, 10K, half and full marathon options, there’s a course for every runner to test themselves on. The race begins and ends outside the famed Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art while taking you through the World War I Museum & Memorial, the Country Club Plaza, Waldo, Westport, 18th & Vine, and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19; half and full marathons starts at 7 a.m., 10K at 7:30 a.m., 5K at 7:45 a.m.

Where: 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri

