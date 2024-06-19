Upcoming Peru Pickleball Tournament to bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease

Players from across Indiana and even further will meet in Peru June 22 for a pickleball tournament to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease.

Organizer Barbara Townsend originally started with a walk for Alzheimer’s in 2015, which she continued until the COVID-19 pandemic began. She began the walk and tournament in her mother’s name, June B. Hughes, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2013. She also saw the devastation the disease brought to people and their families when she worked in a nursing home for 13 years.

During the walk’s hiatus, Townsend started playing pickleball and became a fan of the sport. She wanted to do the walk again, but this time, she wanted to do something different.

“And I see how many play pickleball because we’re snowbirds and wherever we travel, we play pickleball. So, I know pickleball is the ‘in’ thing, especially for senior citizens,” Townsend said. “And I, of course, I see it’s growing through here, no matter what age, but senior citizens mostly. So, I knew that pickleball was the way to do it instead of the walk.”

At the last tournament, Townsend said they had 48 players. This year, over 100 will be participating, from Logansport, Kokomo, Marion, Indianapolis, Plainfield, Warsaw, Monticello, Lafayette, North Manchester and even a couple from Michigan.

“This couple from Michigan, two years ago, last year and this year, they traveled back... from Florida to go back to their home in Michigan, which is a four and a half hour drive from us here in Peru. They stop at different communities all over different states to play pickleball...,” Townsend said. “Well, they told me this year when they played with us, they said, ‘Barb, you guys are so nice.’ I told them about my tournament. They are coming back from a four-and-a-half-hour drive to be in this tournament because they love Peru so much and they loved how Peru people treated them and they love my cause.”

The tournament will feature women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Because of the large amount of players, Townsend said the Peru YMCA let them use some of their courts for the morning games. They also have over 40 sponsors, grown from the 29 they had last year, she said.

Three businesses will be providing food and goodies at their tables set up during the tournament. The Riverview Funeral Home and Event Center will be giving away water and magnets and Inlight Insurance and Design, LLC will be giving away sunscreen and Gatorade, Townsend said. The Waters of Peru nursing home will also be giving away fruit, protein bars and water.

“... they have always been supportive to me,” Townsend said. “I’ve started this [in] 2015, that nursing home has always supported me every year on my walk when I started it, and they have also supported me last year and this year for the tournament.”

Brad’s BBQ will also be selling food from his truck and gifts like gift cards donated by the sponsoring businesses will be silent auctioned off during the event. Denver, Indiana resident Becky Gray, who Townsend said has helped her with both the walk and the pickleball tournament, will also be running a bake sale with the Denver Baptist Church.

All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana chapter. Last year, Townsend said they raised a little over $10,000 from the tournament.

“The pickleball tournament last year, we were the 10th highest donations that came in for the greater part of Indiana for the Longest Day for Alzheimer’s Association,” Townsend said.

Peru’s mayor, Don Sturch, will also be in attendance to make a proclamation to recognize Alzheimer’s in the city, Townsend said. She hopes the tournament raises at least as much as it did last year and that it spreads awareness of the disease and the need to find a cure.

“... until you walk in someone’s shoes of a family member who went through this and it’s the most horrible, horrible disease,” Townsend said. “I still cry and my mom’s been gone since 2013 and it was the hardest thing I ever went through in my life... don’t get me wrong, losing my parents and death was bad... they were Christians, but what I want to say is this is a devastating disease, not only for the person who’s suffering it, but for the family members [who] have to watch it.”

Helping Townsend is her husband, David, who she said has supported her and given her ideas and encouragement, and her volunteers like Doug Muzzillo, Diane Conner and Donita Conner. The tournament will be hosted at the Peru River Walkway Park Pickleball Courts on West Canal St. starting at 8 a.m. on June 22.

“... if it weren’t for all my volunteers, I couldn’t do this,” Townsend said.