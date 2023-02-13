Upcoming NFL offseason dates Bills fans should know in 2023

With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, the NFL offseason is getting into full swing.

Between the 2023 NFL draft, free agency, and more, those in Buffalo have plenty of dates to write on their calendar for the weeks and months ahead.

Check out the full list of those in chronological order below:

Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII

(Andy Lyons/Allsport)

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII.

Feb. 13: NFL waiver period for 2023 begins

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Players with less than four years of experience are subject to waivers. The order is the same as the upcoming NFL draft order.

March 2: NFL scouting combine begins

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

March 7: College pro days begin

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Scouting combines typically held at a player’s individual school.

March 7: Deadline to use a franchise tag

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Teams may place a franchise tag or transition tag on one player scheduled to become a free agent. This is the final date a clue can do so. Due to salary cap constraints, the Bills are unlikely to use it in 2023 and the team has not since 2016.

March 7-April 19: Draft prospects can visit teams

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

March 13-15: Free agency negotiating window opens

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

March 15: NFL free agency. trading period begins as new league year starts

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

March 26-29: Annuel NFL league meetings

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

April 17: Offseason workouts begin

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Clubs with new coaches can begin offseason workouts as early as April 3. That does not apply to the Bills as Sean McDermott will return.

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Restricted free agents can sign offer sheets or work different deals out with teams.

April 27-29: NFL draft

(Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills hold the No. 27 overall selection in Round 1. The event is located in Kansas City in 2023.

Story continues

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year options

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

First-round draft picks have a team-option for a fifth year attached to them. Teams must pick up the option before the player’s fourth year of their rookie contract. This upcoming offseason, this does not apply to the Bills as Buffalo traded their 2020 Round 1 selection for receiver Stefon Diggs.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Official dates announced later in offseason.

May: 2023 NFL scheduled announced

(Press Association via AP Images)

Opponents and locations are known. Times and dates will be revealed in May.

July 15: Extension deadline for franchise-tagged players

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Players who receive a franchise tag in the spring have until July 15 to sign a long-term extension with their club.

Late July: Training camp expected to begin

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire