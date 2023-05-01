Upcoming NFL deadline could spur new wave of Saints free agency

The 2023 NFL draft just concluded, but things aren’t about to slow down for the New Orleans Saints. There’s an NFL deadline coming up at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1, at which point veteran free agent signings will no longer count into the formula for compensatory picks in the 2024 draft.

That means the Saints can turn their attention to the veteran market and plug some of their remaining holes after the draft. That’s the approach they took in previous years by waiting to sign big-name free agents like Tyrann Mathieu and Jameis Winston, and the pattern could repeat itself.

We’ve already highlighted some positions of need and possible targets at tight end, linebacker, and along defensive line, but things are wide open. We could see the Saints target another wide receiver or better offensive line depth. They’ve made the secondary a priority and could go looking for more help on the back end if the price makes sense. After signing their rookie draft class and undrafted free agents, New Orleans is estimated to have about $11 million to throw around, which ranks inside the top-10 around the league.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire