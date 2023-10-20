Upcoming Itasca Waters' Water Wisdom events focus on lakes

Oct. 19—BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' Water Wisdom series continues on Oct. 31, with "Supernatural lakes: monsters, ghosts, witches, fairies and aliens," followed by a Nov. 2 event on ice formation and melting on lakes.

The "Practical Water Wisdom: A Virtual Learning Series" runs for an hour beginning at noon, typically on the first Thursday of each month. It is free, online, open to all and includes an interactive Q&A session.

At noon on Tuesday, Oct. 31, John Downing, director of the Sea Grant College Program, will present "Supernatural lakes: monsters, ghosts, witches, fairies and aliens." Downing is a research scientist at the Large Lakes Observatory on Lake Superior and a professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.

"For centuries, people have looked at lakes and ponds as places of mystery, wonder and the unknown. Perhaps this is because they can't easily see beneath the surface, so they let their imaginations run wild — or is it a mystery?" a release said. "As a Halloween treat, Dr. Downing will talk about supernatural lakes and tell stories of lake monsters, lake ghosts, lake witches, wicked water fairies and even aliens harbored beneath the seemingly serene waters of lakes around the world. Kick your Halloween off the aquatic way and learn some strange and supernatural things about the lakes we love."

At noon on Thursday, Nov. 2, Lesley Knoll, assistant professor at Miami University in Ohio and a freshwater ecologist with a focus on how global change affects freshwater systems, will present "Ice formation and melting on lakes: What we know and why it matters."

Some of her recent work focuses on warming winters and lakes showing that lakes are biologically active in the winter, that what happens in the winter can shape lake dynamics in the summer, and that lakes provide important cultural ecosystem services to people during the winter. In this talk, Knoll will share the implications of losing lake ice in Minnesota and beyond, the release said.

Register for the webinars by visiting

itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023.

Once registered you will receive a Zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information, contact

info@itascawaters.org.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to 'team up' with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.