Upcoming Isotopes homestand features fireworks night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are back in town for a four-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The homestand features promotions for all to enjoy, including a fireworks night.

The homestand kicks off on Thursday, May 16 with mental health awareness night. Friday is baseball card night and the first 1,000 fans will receive Isotopes baseball cards. Saturday is little league night and will feature post-game fireworks. Sunday wraps up the homestand and is Salute to Service day at the ballpark, the first 3,000 fans will receive a camo Isotopes hat. It is also the LEGO Ninjago event. There will be LEGO building, photo opportunities and a chance to win prizes.

For the Albuquerque Isotopes full promotional schedule, click here.

