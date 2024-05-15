Upcoming golf fundraiser looks to help Olivehurst VFW

May 14—Established on March 2, 1954, Roy Bourg VFW Post 4095 in Olivehurst has several programs and services that work to support veterans, service members and their families in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to information provided by the group.

In an effort to support veterans, the Olivehurst VFW Post will hold a golf tournament fundraiser at the Plumas Lake Golf Club on Friday.

An organizer for the event, Carl Saunders, said that a lot of the money raised through the golf tournament could be used to improve the Post's building in Olivehurst on Powerline Road to make it more welcoming to new members.

"We want to make it an attractive building, but it needs a lot of work — that's all I can tell you," Saunders said. "My wife was saying the other day, 'Let's get rid of the curtains and replace it with nice blinds or something that looks nicer.' Our canteen is OK, but we could make it look nicer and more attractive. (We can add) dartboards, a pool table, make it a recreational center as well for the community."

Saunders said the event will have about 112 or 116 tournament players and about 50 sponsors. He said that they were able to get players and sponsors with the help of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.

"(There's) just some generous sponsors that really helped to make this event extra special," Saunders said.

For example, he said that on the morning of the event, Mario's Early Toast of Sacramento will provide breakfast burritos for players and volunteers. For lunch, Texas Roadhouse of Citrus Heights will provide barbeque, mashed potatoes and other items. A Marysville restaurant, Lakeside Indian Cuisine, will provide butter chicken, rice and vegetables.

Adding to the event, Saunders said that there will also be about 100 raffle prizes that people can win.

"And then the contests: We're going to have a hole-in-one for a brand new Chevy Silverado, compliments of Roseville Chevrolet. Also, we're going to have a putting contest, which is going to be a lot of fun, and it's going to be $5,000," Saunders said while giving other examples.

On a concluding note, he said that there is not going to be any shortage of fun or food.

"I would say that this is going to be the funnest and perhaps the greatest and biggest event in the community of the year," Saunders said.