Upcoming Fox 8 special: 50th anniversary of 10-cent beer night

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly 50 years ago on June 4, 1974, one of the more memorable nights in Cleveland baseball history took place: 10-cent Beer Night.

On the 50th anniversary, Fox 8 will present a special half-hour show looking back on that night, with interviews of those who were there.

Don’t miss this special half-hour program, “10-cent Beer Night at 50,” sponsored by Homage, airing on Fox 8 at 11 p.m. on June 4.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 4,1974: Members of the Texas Rangers take down a drunk fan on the field during a game on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas was awarded a win by forfeit 5-5 when the game was called by the umpires, due to fans storming the field during 10 cent beer night. (Photo by: Paul Tepley Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 4,1974: Members of the Texas Rangers take down a drunken fan who ran onto the field during a game against the Cleveland Indians on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas was awarded a win by forfeit 5-5 when the game was called by the umpires, due to fans storming the field during 10 cent beer night. (Photo by: Paul Tepley Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 4,1974: Pitcher Tom Hilgendorf #40 of the Clevleand Indians is helped off the field after suffering a minor injury during a game against the Texas Rangers on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas was awarded a win by forfeit 5-5 when the game was called by the umpires, due to fans storming the field during 10 cent beer night. (Photo by: Paul Tepley Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 4,1974: Members of the Texas Rangers restrain a fan from running onto the field during a game against the Cleveland Indians on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas was awarded a win by forfeit 5-5 when the game was called by the umpires, due to fans storming the field during 10 cent beer night. (Photo by: Paul Tepley Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 4,1974: A drunken fan is helped off the field after sufering a minor injury during a game between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians on June 4, 1974 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Texas was awarded a win by forfeit 5-5 when the game was called by the umpires, due to fans storming the field during 10 cent beer night. (Photo by: Paul Tepley Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Fox 8’s Ken Carman will narrate this special half-hour, filled with pictures, videos and memories from players, fans and Indians officials who were part of this unforgettable night.

