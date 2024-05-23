Upcoming Fox 8 special: 50th anniversary of 10-cent beer night

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recap Jaden Rashada's recent lawsuit, discuss the latest on the House settlement, break down private capital in college football and a man who trashed the DMV with fish.